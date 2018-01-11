Barclays CEO to British PM: UK tax regime uncompetitive

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Barclays CEO Jes Staley told British Prime Minister Theresa May at a meeting of finance chiefs on Thursday that the country’s tax regime is uncompetitive and more could be done to make Britain more attractive as the government negotiates Brexit, sources said.

May met with financiers from companies including Barclays, Goldman Sachs and HSBC at Downing Street on Thursday to discuss the impact of Brexit on Europe’s financial capital.

As May plots Britain’s course for Brexit, London’s vast financial services industry is scrambling to prepare for losing access to the world’s biggest trading bloc, the City of London’s biggest challenge since at least the 2007-2009 financial crisis.