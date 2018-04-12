FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 9:04 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

No mass exodus of finance jobs from London, says Brexit minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s vast financial services industry will emerge largely unscathed from Brexit and the sector will suffer far fewer job losses than first feared, the Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

“There is not going to be a mass migration, the critical mass is still going to be here,” Davis told a conference in London.

“The reason that the City is the biggest and most successful financial centre in the world, not just in Europe, is it is not just Europe, it’ about the mass of skills, the business environment here, it’s about the reliability of tax law.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Estelle Shirbon

