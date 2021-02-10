Shift in euro shares from London to EU is bad for everyone, says UK

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The shift in euro share trading from London to the European Union since Brexit is damaging to all of Europe because it fragments markets, a top British Finance Ministry official said on Wednesday.

“It’s a broadly negative impact for Europe as a geography,” Katharine Braddick, the finance ministry’s director general for financial services, told an Afore Consulting webinar.

Fragmenting markets makes them less efficient, she said. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson)