Britain says good progress being made on financial services deal with EU

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit ministry said on Thursday that good progress is being made on reaching an agreement on trade in financial services with the European Union after Brexit.

A deal that would give London’s vast financial services hub basic access to EU’s markets after Brexit is nearly done, a British official told Reuters.

“While we continue to make good progress agreeing new arrangements for financial services, negotiations are ongoing and nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)