November 1, 2018 / 12:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK, EU strike tentative Brexit deal on financial services- the Times

Nov 1 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has struck a deal with the European Union that would give UK financial services companies continued access to European markets after Brexit, the Times reported on Thursday.

British and European negotiators have reached tentative agreement on all aspects of a future partnership on services, as well as the exchange of data, the British newspaper reported, citing government sources. bit.ly/2CPDxAV

