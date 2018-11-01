Market News
UK-EU financial services deal has not been done -UK govt source

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A British government source denied a newspaper report that the UK and the EU had reached a deal on financial services.

The Times newspaper reported on Thursday that a tentative deal had been reached on all aspects of a future partnership on financial services.

Prime Minster Theresa May’s spokesman said earlier that reports that Britain was close to securing a deal to give it basic access to EU financial markets were speculation, and that negotiations were ongoing. (Reporting by William James, writing by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)

