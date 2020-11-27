Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

EU to offer UK fish deal in bid to break Brexit deadlock - RTE

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier will propose that 15-18% of the value of fish quota that European fleets catch in British waters be restored to the United Kingdom, RTE reported on Friday.

“EU vessels catch on average €650 million in quota each year from UK waters, meaning Barnier’s offer would be worth up to €117m,” RTE correspondent Tony Connelly said. “These would be in demersal and pelagic stocks.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up