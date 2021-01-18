UK's Johnson says "teething" fishing industry issues exacerbated by COVID

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday there were great opportunities for Britain’s fishing industry and that anger over post-Brexit bureaucracy should be put down to teething problems and issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

“In so far as there are problems at the moment, caused by teething problems, people not filling in the right forms or misunderstandings, and when it’s not people’s fault, of course we’re going to compensate and to help out,” Johnson said.

“I understand their frustrations and I understand their concerns and obviously things have been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. Unfortunately, the demand in restaurants on the continent for UK fish has not been what it was before the pandemic.” (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Michael Holden)