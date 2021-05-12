Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financial Services and Real Estate

France takes "global approach" to post-Brexit deals, says government spokesman

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Brexit issues were all related and not looked at in isolation when he was asked on Wednesday if the French government sought a delay to a financial services deal for Britain because of a row over fishing.

“We have a global approach to the agreements which have been signed to ensure commitments are met,” Attal told a news conference. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Michel Rose; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Richard Lough)

