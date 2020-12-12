France to 'keep calm and carry on' amid fishing frictions

FILE PHOTO: The French trawler "Thomas Nicolas II" sails past a Dutch trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of northern France, December 7, 2020. French Fishermen net a quarter of their northeastern Atlantic catch in British waters and say their livehoods would be impacted if Brexit restricts their access to old fishing grounds. Picture taken with a drone December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Saturday shrugged off plans by Britain to deploy naval vessels to protect its fishing rights in the wake of a possible no-deal Brexit.

“Keep calm and carry on,” an Elysee official said, resorting to a British wartime slogan in response to London’s decision to assign four Royal Navy patrol vessels if the Brexit transition period ends without a trade agreement.

The official declined further comment.