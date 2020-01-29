UK seeks to end automatic rights for EU vessels to fish in British waters

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The UK will introduce a bill that aims to end automatic rights for EU vessels to fish in British waters, the government said on Wednesday.

"Legislation creating the powers for the UK to operate as an independent coastal state and manage its fish stocks sustainably outside the EU is being introduced into Parliament today (Wednesday)," the government's department for environment, food and rural affairs said bit.ly/30ZBLXZ.

The legislation, known as the Fisheries Bill, will guarantee that UK will leave the European Union’s Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) at the end of the transition period in Dec. 2020. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)