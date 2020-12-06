Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

Brexit deal closer after 'major breakthrough' on talks on fishing rights - Guardian

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Union and the UK have all but finalised terms on the level of access for EU boats to seas within the UK’s 200-mile exclusive economic zone, a major breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations on the rights of European fleets to fish in UK waters, the Guardian reported, citing EU sources.

The breakthrough made on Sunday night leaves a Franco-German demand that Britain follow EU laws as the final hurdle to a historic trade and security deal, the newspaper said bit.ly/36LSB0M, citing the sources. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru;)

