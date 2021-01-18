Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

Brexit deal is good for fishing industry says PM Johnson's spokesman

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit deal with the European Union is a good one for the commercial fishing industry, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday when asked about fishermen’s anger over difficulty exporting goods to Europe.

“We believe this is a good deal for fisheries, but will obviously work closely with them to address any temporary issues they face,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Elizabeth piper, writing by William James; editing by Costas Pitas)

