Brexit deal is good for fishing industry says PM Johnson's spokesman

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit deal with the European Union is a good one for the commercial fishing industry, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Monday when asked about fishermen’s anger over difficulty exporting goods to Europe.

“We believe this is a good deal for fisheries, but will obviously work closely with them to address any temporary issues they face,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Elizabeth piper, writing by William James; editing by Costas Pitas)