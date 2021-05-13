Yet another EU threat, says UK PM's spokesman over French financial services move

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - A French move to delay a European Union financial services deal with Britain over fishing access is another example of the bloc issuing threats at any sign of difficulty, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

“We’re taking a consistent, evidence-based approach to licensing EU vessels using information supplied by the European Commission. This is another example of the EU issuing threats at any sign of difficulties instead of using the mechanisms of our new treaty to solve problems,” he told reporters.

“We have always been clear that an agreement on financial services is in the best interest of both sides.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andy Bruce)