LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s food security could be threatened by a no-deal Brexit, the BBC quoted a retailers’ industry group as saying on Monday.

A spokesman for the British Retail Consortium (BRC) declined to comment on the BBC report but said the BRC had previously warned of risks of leaving the European Union without a deal, including the risk of higher food prices. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by James Davey)