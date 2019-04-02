Ford would take "long, hard look" at UK operations after any no-deal Brexit

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Ford would have to take a “long, hard look” at its British operations, which include two engine factories, if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, the U.S. carmaker said on Tuesday.

“If we were to get to a no-deal Brexit ... then we would have to take another long, hard look at the operations that we have in the UK,” Ford’s Europe Chairman Steven Armstrong told Sky News.

Armstrong said Ford is stocking engines in Europe and components in Britain alongside bringing more vehicles into Britain, the company’s third-largest global market where it builds 1.3 million engines but no vehicles.