November 19, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain to publish forecasts comparing PM May's deal with staying in EU

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The British government on Monday pledged to publish economic forecasts that compare Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal with remaining in the European Union, in a victory for lawmakers who sought to force the government to do so.

“We will be publishing an appropriate analysis, the analysis that (lawmakers) are seeking, in good time, before the meaningful vote (on the Brexit deal),” junior finance minister Robert Jenrick told parliament, ahead of a scheduled vote on the amendment. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
