DUP's Foster: PM Johnson will not leave N. Ireland in EU customs union

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, Arlene Foster, said on Monday she believed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would not leave the province behind in a European Union customs union.

Foster told an event on the sidelines of the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference that she supported Johnson in seeking a deal with the EU, but Brexit also needs to be delivered. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)