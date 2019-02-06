EU's Tusk deliberately provocative with "hell" comment, says DUP's Foster

BELFAST, Feb 6 (Reuters) - EU Council President Donald Tusk was provocative and disrespectful in his comments about Brexiteers on Wednesday, DUP leader Arlene Foster said, adding that she hoped Prime Minister Theresa May would be treated with respect in Brexit talks.

Tusk had earlier said that those who promoted Britain’s exit without any understanding of how to deliver it deserved a “special place in hell”.

“Clearly the pressure is beginning to mount in Brussels,” Foster said. “I think it was deliberately provocative, I have to say, very disrespectful to those of us who voted to leave the European Union.”

“This is a time for cool heads ... I hope that when the Prime Minister does go out to Brussels, that she will be met with respect.” (Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison)