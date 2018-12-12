UK ministers Fox, Lidington back PM May in confidence vote

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox and cabinet office minister David Lidington said they will support Prime Minister Theresa May in a vote of confidence taking place later on Wednesday.

“I will support the Prime Minister @theresa_may tonight,” Fox, a prominent supporter of Brexit, said on Twitter.

“This is a totally inappropriate time to have a contest. The country expects us to provide stability not damaging division.”

Lidington, May’s de facto deputy, also said she had his full support. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden)