UK's Fox: no one believes "no deal" is a good Brexit outcome

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - British Trade Secretary Liam Fox said on Tuesday a lot of effort was being put into achieving a Brexit deal with the European Union as no one believed leaving without an agreement was a good outcome.

In a speech in London, Fox, a strong “Leave” supporter, said it was impossible to know whether he would like the final deal, which both sides say has almost been agreed, until he knew what it was.

“Over the last few days in particular, there has been a lot of effort put in to get to an agreement on the withdrawal agreement itself and I think all you can say is that there is a lot of effort being put into reaching that because none of us believes that no deal is a good outcome,” he said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)