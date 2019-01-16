REFILE-French firms must prepare for 'no-deal' Brexit -Medef lobby group

(Fixes typo in first graf)

PARIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - French companies must prepare for a worst-case, no-deal Brexit following the defeat in parliament of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, France’s Medef business lobby group said on Wednesday.

"Medef has taken note of the House of Parliament's vote on Jan. 15. Unfortunately, this result has made it quite possible that the UK leaves on March 29 without a deal," Medef said in a statement.