French minister tells UK's Johnson: you can't ban our fisherman from your waters

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - France’s agriculture minister on Wednesday warned Britain’s incoming prime minister Boris Johnson against preventing French fishermen from fishing in British waters if Britain crashes out of the European Union without an exit deal later this year.

“It is possible that with Boris Johnson we will have a hard Brexit,” Agriculture Minister Didier Guillaume told CNews. “There is no circumstance in which one could prevent, in which Boris Johnson could prevent, French fishermen from fishing in British waters.”

Guillaume also said France would not ratify a provisional trade deal with the Mercosur group of South American countries in its current form. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Richard Lough)