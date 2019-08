PARIS, Aug 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday that he wanted a Brexit deal and believed it was still possible to reach one in time for the Oct. 31 deadline.

Johnson also said he had been “powerfully encouraged” by what he had heard from German Chancellor Angela Merkel during talks in Berlin on Wednesday. (Reporting by Will James, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)