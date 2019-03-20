Brexit delay request will be rejected if no guarantees of deal success: France

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s request for a Brexit delay would be turned down by the EU if Prime Minister Theresa May cannot provide sufficient guarantees that the British parliament will approve the negotiated divorce, France said on Wednesday.

French Foreign Miniser Jean-Yves Le Drian told France’s parliament May would need to make her case at a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

“A situation in which Mrs May would not be able to present to the European Council sufficient garanties about the credibility of her strategy would lead to the extension request being dismissed and opting for a no-deal exit,” Le Drian told lawmakers.

All remaining EU 27 members must agree on any extension. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough)