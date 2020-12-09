French European Affairs minister says a Brexit deal still possible

FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune speaks during a press conference to outline France's strategy for the deployment of future COVID-19 vaccines, in Paris as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in France, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday that a Brexit deal was still possible.

“(A deal) is still possible. We are working on it”, Beaune told France’ Public Senat television.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the European Union on Wednesday it must scrap demands that he said were unacceptable if there was to be a Brexit trade deal and avoid a turbulent break-up in three weeks.