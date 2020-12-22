France plans to end UK border closure by midnight Tuesday - Bloomberg News

A driver rests inside his lorry at Ashford International Truck Stop, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ashford, Britain December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - France told fellow European Union envoys meeting in Brussels that it planned to end a border closure with Britain by midnight on Tuesday, a Bloomberg reporter said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day the EU executive threw Britain a lifeline after it became stranded in COVID-19 isolation, recommending that EU member states roll back sweeping border closures to allow freight to resume and let people return home for Christmas.

Much of the world shut their borders to Britain after a mutated variant of the novel coronavirus was discovered spreading swiftly across southern England, halting a chunk of trade with the rest of Europe and leaving truckers stranded.