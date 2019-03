BRUSSELS, March 22 (Reuters) - Britain will crash out of the European Union on April 12 if its lawmakers again vote down the Brexit withdrawal agreement and the government fails to present a new, credible plan, a French presidency official said on Friday.

The French view is at odds with some other members states and EU officials, who say that the door could be open to another extension. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Richard Lough, editing by Thomas Escritt)