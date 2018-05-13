FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2018

France says June is 'ultimate deadline' for Brexit progress on Northern Ireland

DUBLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - A June summit of European Union leaders is the “ultimate deadline” to make progress on issues related to Northern Ireland’s border, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday.

“The June deadline is the deadline that must be seen as the ultimate deadline” to find a way to avoid a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland and allow progress in Brexit talks, Le Drian told reporters in Dublin.

Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis in April told a British parliamentary committee that June was an “artificial deadline” on the issue. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

