France says May's Brexit overtures to Labour provide no certainty

PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s desire for a Brexit compromise with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn is positive but offers no guarantee of a way out of the crisis, France’s new European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Wednesday.

“Theresa May’s call yesterday evening for national unity is very positive, but we have no certainty on what will be the outcome,” the junior minister, appointed this week, told lawmakers.

If Theresa May failed to come forward with a clear plan to break the deadlock, then Britain would have effectively opted to quit the European Union without a deal, she added. (Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Michel Rose)