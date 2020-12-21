France sticking to 'red lines' as Brexit talks continue - govt spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Fishermen empty a fishing net aboard the Boulogne-sur-Mer based trawler "Nicolas Jeremy" in the North Sea, off the coast of northern France, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - France is sticking to its “red lines”, such as the right to fish in British waters, as Brexit talks continue between the United Kingdom and the European Union, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Monday.

Talks on reaching a deal on future relations have been largely hamstrung over two issues - the EU’s fishing rights in British waters and creating a so-called level playing field ensuring fair competition rules for businesses on both sides.