PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - France will not tolerate repeated extensions of the Brexit deadline, a French presidential adviser said on Friday, expressing hope that European elections in Britain would jolt parties into reaching a deal on leaving the European Union.

“We won’t get into repeated extensions, that’s for sure,” the adviser said. “Our message is clear: a solution must have been found by October 31.” (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Richard Lough)