France's Macron says wants best relations possible with Britain

French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, adjusts his headphone as he talks to the media with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he wanted the best relationship possible with Britain as the European Union and Britain moved closer to sealing a post-Brexit trade deal.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Macron also said that he would like the integrity of the European single market to be maintained.