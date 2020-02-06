UK financial firms get no EU access unless they respect rules - France

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British financial services firms will get no access to European Union markets after Brexit unless they agree to respect EU rules, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

Talking about “financial equivalence” rules under which UK financial institutions hope get access to EU markets, Le Maire said: “we must show firmness. These are our rules and we make them.”

He also said that a post-Brexit agreement with Britain on fishing will not come at the price of yielding on financial services. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Toby Chopra)