UK says French fisherman protests over licensing unjustified

A fisherman is seen in the fishing port during sunrise in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

LONDON (Reuters) - Protests by French fisherman over perceived delays in the issuance of licences to fish in British waters were unjustified, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Friday.

“We have issued licences to all vessels that have met the criteria and provided the relevant information, so we consider the reaction to be unjustified,” the spokesman said.

French trawlermen angered by the slow issuance of licenses after Brexit on Thursday blocked lorries carrying UK-landed fish.