High number of trucks being stopped on UK-EU border, DFDS says

FILE PHOTO: A truck drives on the deserted Eurotunnel road access in Coquelles near Calais, northern France, after France barred all people coming from the United Kingdom, for 48 hours from Sunday night, over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caroline Pailliez

LONDON (Reuters) - A high number of vehicles travelling from Britain to France have been refused entry or delayed due to having the incorrect paperwork after Brexit, logistics group DFDS said on Friday.

Trade flows between Britain and the European Union have remained low this week after many companies stockpiled goods in late 2020 to avoid having to cross the new customs border in the first week after Britain left the EU’s orbit on Dec. 31.

“We are experiencing a high volume of vehicles being refused and delayed at the Ports of Calais, Dunkirk and Dover, due to incorrect paperwork being presented at check-in,” DFDS said on Twitter.