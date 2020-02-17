Britain won't accept EU oversight on fair competition after Brexit, PM's aide to say

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain will not accept EU supervision of so-called level playing field guarantees of fair competition in any new relationship between the two after Brexit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s EU advisor, David Frost, is due to say in Brussels.

“It is central to our vision that we must have the ability to set laws that suit us,” Frost is due to tell a lecture at a Brussels university on Monday, according to an advance draft of his speech.

“To think that we might accept EU supervision on so-called level playing field issues simply fails to see the point of what we are doing.”

Frost would also say that any easing of that stance from the British government’s side would not be supported by the general public at home and that the EU must treat Britain as equal if it wants to have a “durable and sustainable” new partnership. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by John Chalmers)