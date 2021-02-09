Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK's relations with the EU have been problematic, says Frost

By Reuters Staff

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s relations with the European Union have been problematic since it left the bloc’s orbit with disagreements over vaccines and a threat to bypass safeguards in Northern Ireland, Britain’s former Brexit negotiator David Frost said.

“It has been more bumpy to be honest in the last six weeks, I think it has been problematic and I hope we get over this,” Frost told a House of Lords committee on Tuesday.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill

