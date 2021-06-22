EU must be more pragmatic on Northern Ireland or we have a problem, Frost says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Cabinet minister David Frost walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union must be more pragmatic over the implementation of the Northern Ireland trade element of the Brexit divorce deal or “we have a problem”, British Brexit minister David Frost said on Tuesday.

“What we would want to see is a kind of more pragmatic approach from the EU. If their approach is simply to say, you must just implement the EU customs’ code as if this were any other external frontier of the EU, then we obviously have a problem,” Frost told a parliamentary committee.

He said the EU currently was not operating in a pragmatic and proportionate way.

“That’s not what’s happening. The delicate balance in the Good Friday Agreement risks being unsettled.”