Healthcare

Health of our negotiators comes first, says UK's Frost after COVID stalls talks

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The health of Brexit negotiators is the top priority, Britain’s chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday after talks were paused following a positive COVID-19 test in the EU team.

“I am in close contact with @MichelBarnier about the situation. The health of our teams comes first. I would like to thank the @EU_Commission for their immediate help and support,” Frost said in a tweet. (Reporting by William James and Kate Holton)

