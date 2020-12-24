Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Business News

UK chief negotiator Frost says Britain will be fully independent from Jan. 1

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost gives a thumb up as he arrives at the British Embassy during negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium December 24, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Chief Negotiator David Frost said on Thursday Britain would be a fully independent country again from Jan. 1, expressing his pride in the announcement of a trade deal with the European Union.

“Our country begins a new journey as a fully independent country once again on 1 January. Our future and our prosperity are in our hands. I am confident we will thrive and succeed,” he said on Twitter.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

