Frost told Johnson not to walk away from Brexit talks - Times

FILE PHOTO: Britain's chief negotiator David Frost arrives to attend Brexit talks with EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier at the EU Commission in Brussels, Belgium July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator has told Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to walk away from trade talks with the European Union because deals to cover security and fishing were possible over the next two weeks, The Times reported.

Johnson’s final decision on staying at the table or walking away towards a no-deal exit will not be made before Friday, The Times said, and will depend on signals from Europe’s most powerful leaders.