"Very little time" to reach trade deal with EU, says UK negotiator

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s chief negotiator David Frost said on Friday there was very little time to resolve differences with the European Union over subsidies and fisheries to get a trade deal, repeating that London would work hard to try to find solutions.

Britain and the EU ended the latest negotiating round on Friday, with both sides reporting progress in some areas but continuing gaps in some of the thorniest issues such as level playing-field competition guarantees and fisheries.

“I am concerned that there is very little time now to resolve these issues ahead of the European Council on 15 October,” Frost said in a statement. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)