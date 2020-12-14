Furlough scheme could be used to support firms hit by no-deal Brexit - The Telegraph

FILE PHOTO: Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in London, August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - The British government could widen its job retention scheme after Jan. 1 to support businesses impacted by no-deal Brexit disruption, The Telegraph here reported on Monday, citing government sources.

Businesses could access wage support, grants and emergency loans already set up by finance minister Rishi Sunak to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the report added.