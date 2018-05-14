FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
May 14, 2018 / 4:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain after Brexit cannot be part of EU Galileo satellite system -Barnier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 14 (Reuters) - British companies cannot be directly involved in a new EU satellite navigation system after Brexit but Britain will have access to its signal, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator said on Monday.

“Third countries and their companies cannot participate in the development of security-sensitive matters,” Michel Barnier told an event in Brussels, referring to the Galileo programme.

“These rules will not prevent the UK as a third country from using the encrypted signal of Galileo providing that the relevant agreements between the EU and the UK are in place.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.