Britain wants to continue in EU Galileo programme - May's spokeswoman

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Britain wants to continue fully participating in the European Union’s Galileo satellite navigation programme, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

“Our position remains that we want to continue as full participants of the programme. We held constructive discussions with the (European) Commission yesterday, but as you know we are ... pursuing an alternative,” she told reporters.

She also said May welcomed the ongoing recovery of Yulia Skripal and her father, Sergei. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephyen Addison)