Next week is last chance for UK parliament to have a say on Brexit -lawmaker Gauke

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Next week will be the British parliament’s last chance to ensure it has some control over the Brexit process before a possible no-deal exit, Conservative lawmaker David Gauke said.

When asked about a possible vote of no confidence in the government, he said: “I don’t believe that is the right approach.”

“It does look like next week is essentially the only opportunity that parliament will have to maintain some control over this process and ensure that it has a say before we leave without a deal,” he told BBC radio.

Parliament resumes after the Summer break on Sept. 3. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)