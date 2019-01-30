Disorderly Brexit would hit German exporters, Berlin wants to avoid that - Altmaier

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - There are major concerns among businesses about the negative effects of a disorderly Brexit and the German government will do all in its powers to avoid such a scenario, German Economy Ministry Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

“This will hit Britain harder than others. But German companies also have very strong exports to Britain and that is why it is the policy of the federal government to do everything possible to prevent such a disorderly Brexit,” Altmaier said.

“The coming days must be used to finally prevent a hard Brexit. We’re not there yet, this will require more work,” said Altmaier, a confidant of Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Riham Alkousaa)