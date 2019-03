BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday that he thought a hard, no-deal Brexit had become a bit less likely than two weeks ago.

The British parliament on Wednesday rejected leaving the European Union without a deal, further weakening Prime Minister Theresa May and paving the way for a vote that could delay Brexit until at least the end of June. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Madeline Chambers)