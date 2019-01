BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Twitter that a no-deal Brexit would be harmful for many people and Britain should not allow it to happen by accident given that many Britons were against it.

“A No-Deal #Brexit would damage so many brave people, workers & families. A large majority amongst you are vigorously opposed to it - don’t allow it to happen incidentally,” Altmaier said on Twitter. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Paul Carrel)